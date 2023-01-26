Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Gymnasts from record number of countries to take part in World Cup in Baku

Society Materials 26 January 2023 13:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. A prestigious sports competition - the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 9-12, 2023, Trend reports citing the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

According to the registration list, athletes from a record number of countries (56 countries) are expected to participate in the competition.

Based on the results of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest score will also be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.

The tickets to the competition are available at https://iticket.az/ and at the ticket offices of the city.

Detailed information about the competition will be regularly updated on the website of the federation.

