Azerbaijan to hold Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) will open the season of local and international competitions in February this year, Trend reports via the federation's website.

The first competition organized by the federation will be the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup, to be held on February 18-19 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Along with Azerbaijani athletes, 63 gymnasts from 16 countries are expected to participate in the competition. The athletes will present individual and synchronous programs.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by Seljan Mahsudova who won a silver medal at the last year's World Cup held in the country.

Trampoline gymnastics in Azerbaijan began to develop at the end of 2013. The World Cup in this discipline will be held in Baku for the sixth time.

Sports fans will be able to watch interesting sports competitions of trampoline gymnastics stars live on the Idman TV channel.

Spectators wishing to watch the exciting performances of athletes during the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup can obtain tickets online at https://iticket.az/ and from the city ticket offices. The ticket price is seven manat ($4.12) for Qualifications and 10 manat ($5.8) - for Finals. The start time of the competition is 12:00 (GMT +4).

More detailed information about the competition will be regularly updated on the website of the AGF.