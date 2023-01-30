Funeral in Baku held for victim of terrorist attack in Iran, thousands gather to pay respect (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The funeral ceremony of Senior Lieutenant Orkhan Asqarov, who died following the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023, took place in Baku, Trend reports.

Large numbers of people have arrived at the Alley of Martyrs II, where the funeral ceremony is taking place, to pay tribute to the martyr.

The funeral was attended by officials, the victim's relatives, as well as Head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service Ali Naghiyev, Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense Industry Madat Guliyev, Interior Minister Vilayat Eyvazov, MPs, and other top officials.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.

Last night, the body of Orkhan Asqarov, who died while ensuring the embassy's security, was delivered to Baku and buried today in the Alley of Martyrs II.