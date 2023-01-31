Azerbaijan to hold tactical-special training of commandos - MoD (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. In accordance with the combat training plan of Azerbaijan's Land Forces for 2023, tactical-special training continues in the Operations Commando units, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

In conditions close to real combat, commandos work out laying a scout trail, overcoming an obstacle course, and other actions.

The tasks of surrounding and neutralizing an imaginary enemy's sabotage group, resisting in shelters and human settlements, are also successfully fulfilled.

During the training held with the Operations Commando units, the main attention is paid to the further improvement of servicemen’s individual abilities and combat skills.