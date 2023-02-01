Owner of pro-Iranian media in Azerbaijan detained (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. As a result of special operational measures carried out by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, the owner of the SalamNews website and InterAz TV channel (pro-Iranian media outlets in Azerbaijan), Haji Matlab, was detained, Trend reports.

A total of 39 people were detained during the operations of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs against the Iranian spy network. The site of the operation was also the SalamNews website and the InterAz TV channel.