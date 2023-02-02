Youth policy – integral part of Azerbaijan's state policy - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan's youth policy, dating back to 1993, has always been an integral part of state policy, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov said, speaking at today's event dedicated to 2 February – the Day of Azerbaijani Youth at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Mingachevir, Trend reports.

He reminded that the Ministry of Youth and Sports was established in 1994.

"The Youth Forum was held in 1996, while the Day of Youth was declared in 1997. Youth Day in the CIS was first established in Azerbaijan, following which the UN declared the annual celebration of International Youth Day. "The Year of Youth" was also first held in Azerbaijan. For the first time, we celebrate this remarkable day not in Baku, but in another city in Azerbaijan. Young people from various regions of our country came to partake in this event. Throughout the year, we will hold numerous events in Mingachevir for the country's active youth," the minister said.

Following the Decree signed by great leader Heydar Aliyev on February 2, 1997, February 2 has been declared the Youth Day of Azerbaijan and is annually celebrated.