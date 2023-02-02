Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:52)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. A total of 193 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 63 citizens, the second dose – 35 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 86 citizens. As many as 9 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,943,049 vaccine doses were administered, 5,402,469 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,877,147 people – the second dose, 3,398,143 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,290 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.