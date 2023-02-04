International travelers visit mass graves in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, February 4. International travelers who are now in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation got acquainted with the places of mass graves in the village of Ashagi Seyid Ahmadli of the Fuzuli district, Trend reports from the scene.

International travelers earlier today visited the territory of the Khojavand region and the city of Shusha.

The travelers observed the peaceful protest of Azerbaijani NGOs on the Lachin-Khankendi road, visited the world-renowned Jidir Duzu, the executive power building, took pictures on the city's central square, where the busts of Azerbaijan's prominent cultural figures Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, subjected to Armenian vandalism, are located.

Travelers were told about the barbaric attitude of the invaders to the monuments of Azerbaijani cultural heritage.

The members of the delegation also got acquainted with the construction and restoration work carried out in Shusha.

Today, the sixth trip of an international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation is taking place.

The delegation includes representatives of the tourist elite from 12 countries such as the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Russia.