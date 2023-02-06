Operational headquarter established in Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Operational headquarter has been established in the Azerbaijani Embassy in connection with the earthquake that hit Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş and other adjacent provinces, Trend reports via the embassy.

The operational headquarter is identifying Azerbaijani citizens affected by the earthquake. It is in constant interaction with the operational headquarters established in the Consulates General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul and Kars.

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye maintains communication with the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), other state bodies of Türkiye, as well as with the head of the delegation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, who arrived in Türkiye to provide assistance and determine the presence of Azerbaijani citizens among the victims of the earthquake.

The embassy's hotline receives appeals from Azerbaijani citizens and their relatives living and temporarily staying in Türkiye. One embassy employee is responsible for each region where an earthquake occurred. In addition, all applications are systematized. The embassy studies all the information received. There are certain data on citizens who have been injured and whose homes have fallen into disrepair. When the number of victims is determined, detailed information will be provided.

Affected Azerbaijani citizens or persons who have any information about Azerbaijani citizens are asked to contact the embassy via the hotline +90 535 577 61 68.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that 912 people were killed and 5,385 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.