Azerbaijan sends another rescue team to Türkiye upon instructions of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Another rescue team of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations numbering 227 people was sent to Türkiye, to help eliminate the consequences of a strong earthquake and support search and rescue operations, following the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The team includes personnel of the State Fire Service and the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The plane took off from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the Turkish city of Adana.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 6,234 people were killed, 37,011 people were injured, and 5,894 buildings were destroyed.