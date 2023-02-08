Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan visits aid collection point for quake-hit Türkiye in Baku (LIVE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijani citizens continue to collect aid for the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports from the scene.

Donations are collected at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex located on Tbilisi Avenue in Baku.

Yesterday, the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Consulate General in Nakhchivan appealed for help to Azerbaijani citizens. Later on, the aid collection point had been organized at the 'Dogtas' furniture store (27 Babak Avenue) in Baku.

In Nakhchivan, the gathering has been organized in the building of the Consulate General at the following address: 17 Heydar Aliyev Ave., Nakhchivan.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers in the Pazarcik region (Kahramanmaras Province). The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were hit the most.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that 3 more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 8,574 people were killed, 49,133 people were injured.