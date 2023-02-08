Azerbaijan confirms 31 more COVID-19 cases, 36 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijan has detected 31 new COVID-19 cases, 36 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,137 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,884 of them have recovered, and 10,097 people have died. Currently, 156 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,830 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,500,674 tests have been conducted so far.