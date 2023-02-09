Azerbaijan adds data on Karabakh's mine-cleared territories to geoinformation system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Data on mine-cleared territories of Azerbaijan's Karabakh has already been added to the geoinformation digital system, said Head of the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Matin Eynullayev at the conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to him, the information on the territory suitable for agricultural activities and real estate is also added to the mentioned system.

Furthermore, he said that the data on houses and other residential/non-residential facilities on the liberated territories are also being integrated into this system.

"In addition, 3D descriptions of real estate objects are also presented in this system. Work on digitalization and data integration continues," Eynullayev added.

He said that the data of 32 state structures are integrated into this platform.