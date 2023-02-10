Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations send another batch of humanitarian aid to Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, another humanitarian aid was sent to the Republic of Türkiye by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan to support the elimination of the consequences of a strong earthquake that occurred in the brotherly country, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Thus, humanitarian aid includes 200 tents and 183 heaters to accommodate earthquake-damaged people.

A plane with humanitarian aid took off from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Turkish Adana.

in accordance with the order of the head of the country, humanitarian aid consisting of one more mobile field hospital and other means of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be sent to the sister country by the next planes.