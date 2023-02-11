Azerbaijani rescuers pull another woman from rubble in quake-rocked Türkiye (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijani rescuers, sent to Türkiye, pulled a woman from the rubble, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend.

The ministry's rescue forces continue their search and rescue efforts to eliminate the implications of the powerful earthquake.

Thus, following complex rescue operations in the quake-rocked Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye, a 50-year-old woman named Fatma, who spent 120 hours in the rubble, was rescued.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 20,665 people have been killed, and 80,088 have got injured in the quake.