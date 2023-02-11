Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Europe launch campaign to help quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in European countries have launched a campaign to help the Turkish people in connection with the powerful earthquake which occurred in Türkiye, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the committee, just one businessman has donated 10,000 euros to the aid fund on behalf of the German-Azerbaijani Friendship Society, the Karabakh sports club operating in Rotterdam - 3,000 euro, Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress - 1,000 euro, and Azerbaijanis living in Warsaw - 500 euro.

Besides, hundreds of Azerbaijanis living abroad individually transfer money to several funds. Meanwhile, trucks with warm clothes, electric heaters, bedding, baby food and other things have also been sent.

The House of Azerbaijan, operating in Estonia, has joined the aid campaign conducted under the motto "Türkiye, we are with you!", the Turkish-Estonian Friendship Center and the Turkish Embassy in this country in connection with the terrible earthquake in the fraternal country.

The first batch of humanitarian aid was sent to the country via Turkish Airlines (THY). The second batch of aid will be sent to Türkiye next week.

The aid collected in the operational headquarters established in the House of Azerbaijan, operating in Budapest, is then sent to the Turkish Embassy in Hungary.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Youth Organization of Finland, the Swedish-Azerbaijani Cultural Association (SAF), Azerbaijanis living in Vilnius, as well as members of the youth network of the Azerbaijani diaspora Suliddin Baghirov (Poland) and Shafiga Gasimzade (Finland), collected clothes, shoes, food, medicines, hygiene products and handed it over to the Turkish embassies in these countries to be sent to the earthquake zone.

Some of Azerbaijanis living in various foreign cities went by private cars to the homes of people who wanted to help Türkiye, purchased the necessary supplies and delivered them to the Turkish consulates.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 20,973 people have been killed, and 80,088 have got injured in the quake.