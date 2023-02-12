Azerbaijanis again provided us with greatest help - Mehmet Altintash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. There is a human tragedy here. This is the greatest disaster the world has ever seen. Azerbaijan is with us at this difficult time, Mehmet Altintas from IHH Humanitarian Diplomacy Department told Trend on February 12.

"We are always in solidarity with our Azerbaijani brothers. Indeed, the Azerbaijanis again provided us with the greatest help. All of Turkey is talking about an Azerbaijani citizen who loaded his household items into his old car and brought them to help. We always feel the support of Azerbaijanis," he said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The number of people who died as a result of the earthquake has reached 29,605, and more than 80,000 injured.