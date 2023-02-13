Mobile field hospital of Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations continues work in Türkiye's earthquake zone (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Mobile field hospital of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent to fraternal Türkiye upon the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake in the country, continues incessant operation in Kahramanmaras Province severely affected by the quake, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, over the past few days, high-level medical care was provided to 215 people affected by the quake in the mobile field hospital.

All types of checkups and treatments can be conducted at the hospital.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As many as 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.