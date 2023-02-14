Ambassador reminds Azerbaijan sending aid plane to Türkiye right after earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan immediately sent aid to Türkiye after the earthquake, without waiting for a call for help from the international community, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci said during a briefing at the embassy, ​​Trend reports.

Bagci emphasized that the plane was sent less than six hours after the disaster.

"On the same day, three more planes with humanitarian aid were sent. Everyone who could help with something brought help to the collection points in Baku," the ambassador noted.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.