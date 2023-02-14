Clothes no longer on list of urgent needs in earthquake zone of Türkiye - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Clothes shouldn't be sent any longer to earthquake zone in Türkiye, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci said during a briefing at the embassy, ​​Trend reports.

According to Bagci, the greatest need so far remains for tents, heaters and blankets.

"Clothes are no longer on the list of urgent needs. Enough aid has been collected in this direction," the ambassador added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,974 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.