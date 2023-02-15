Bodies of Azerbaijani students found under rubble of building in quake-struck Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Bodies of all four Azerbaijani students found under rubble in Turkish Malatya, Trend reports.

A medical examination was carried out on the corpses and it was established that they were Samir Guliyev, Shahin Veliyev, Humam Ismayilli and Gunduz Nazarzade.

Earlier, the bodies of three out of four Azerbaijani students were found under the rubble of the building.

After the earthquake on February 6 in Türkiye, which caused numerous casualties, there was no information about the students of Inonu University in Malatya - Samir Guliyev, Shahin Veliyev, Humam Ismayilli and Gunduz Nazarzade. The building they lived in collapsed.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.