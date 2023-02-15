Azerbaijan's Field hospitals continue to operate in quake-ravaged Türkiye (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Following instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the mobile field hospitals of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan sent to Türkiye to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake, continue to operate in Turkish Kahramanmaras province, severely damaged by the quake, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, during these days, 512 people received medical care in hospitals.

Mobile field hospitals with all types of equipment and treatment continue to operate.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.