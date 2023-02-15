Azerbaijani community of Russia's Perm sends humanitarian aid to Türkiye earthquake victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The Azerbaijani community of Russia's Perm krai (territory) has joined the humanitarian aid campaign for the earthquake victims in Türkiye, Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Under the direction of Chairman of the Perm regional branch of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress Public Organization Chingiz Isayev, tents and heaters purchased for over $20,000 were sent to the Turkish Consulate General in Russia's Kazan.

The chairman thanked his compatriots and other people who took an active part in collecting humanitarian aid.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 35,418 people have been killed, and 105,505 have got injured in the quake.