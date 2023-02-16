Residential buildings of Azerbaijani State Border Service commissioned in Jabrayil district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Service residential buildings of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan have been commissioned in Jabrayil, Trend reports via the State Border Service.

The head of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev spoke at the opening ceremony, then the apartments were inspected.

Commemorative photographs were taken at the end of the event.

Jabrayil district was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

After the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, following the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the necessary border defense and security infrastructure was built in these areas, and consistent measures were implemented to improve the service conditions and social security of military personnel.