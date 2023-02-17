Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku

Society Materials 17 February 2023 14:22 (UTC +04:00)
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku

Follow Trend on

Jani Babayeva
Jani Babayeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. National Gymnastic Arena in Baku is hosting podium training for the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants, Trend reports.

The Trampoline World Cup, in which 63 gymnasts from 16 countries will perform, will be held on February 18-19. The athletes will present individual and synchronous programs.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by Seljan Mahsudova who won a silver medal at the last year's World Cup held in the country.

Trampoline gymnastics in Azerbaijan began to develop at the end of 2013. The World Cup in this discipline will be held in Baku for the sixth time.

Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Podium training for Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup participants held in Baku
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more