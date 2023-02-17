Azerbaijan confirms 28 more COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Azerbaijan has detected 28 new COVID-19 cases, 19 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,320 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,090 of them have recovered, and 10,102 people have died. Currently, 128 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 932 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,511,832 tests have been conducted so far.