Preparations for resettling more families to Azerbaijan's Aghali village underway – special rep of president

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 18. The resettlement of families to the Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district continues, Special Representative of the President in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli districts Vahid Hajiyev told reporters during today's media tour to the Zangilan district, Trend reports.

According to him, preparatory work for the next resettlement is currently underway.

"As many as 66 families with 326 members were resettled in the Aghali village in 2022. These families are already accommodated and employed in the mentioned village. At present time, this process is going on, and resettlement of two stages is scheduled by the end of February. A total 20 families are expected to be relocated in the Aghali village by the end of February–beginning of March 2023. The houses are already ready and waiting for their residents," Hajiyev added.

The first resettlement within the 'Great Return' process has been carried out in Zangilan's Aghali village. The village was rebuilt based on the ‘smart village’ concept. Families for resettlement were selected mainly from among those who lived in most difficult conditions in temporary settlements.

According to the current legislation, former IDPs can use the social protection measures established for by the state for three years after resettlement to their places of permanent residence.