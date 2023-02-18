National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - magnificent, German athlete says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, where the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics is being held, is magnificent, German athlete Kaio Lauksterman taking part in the competition told Trend.

"The World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku is the first competition of this season. My performance in qualifying went well. I think that I will perform even better at the next competitions and show higher results,” Lauksterman said.

“I have already come to Baku for competitions, participated in the European Championships in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and acrobatic track. The conditions created here for athletes are amazing," he noted.

According to the German athlete, for the next stage of the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics, which will take place in summer, he plans to change the program, and introduce elements of greater complexity.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics is being held from February 18 through 19 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participating in the competition are presenting individual and synchronous programs.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by Seljan Mahsudova who won the silver medal at the last year's World Cup, held in the country.