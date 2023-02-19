AGF Trophy awarded at Trampoline World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The AGF Trophy, a specially established prize of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, was presented at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku as part of the Trampoline World Cup, Trend reports.

For the highest performance score, the AGF Trophy was awarded to Brazilian gymnasts Alice Gomes and Rayan Dutra.

The awards were presented to the athletes by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva and MP of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Rauf Aliyev.

On February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.