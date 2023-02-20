Azerbaijan participating in IDEX-2023 defense industry exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. IDEX-2023 International Defense Industry Exhibition and Conference has kicked off in Abu Dhabi, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry told Trend.

The exhibition has been opened by the UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by the Minister of Defense Industry Madat Guliyev is also attending the event.

The exhibition is attended by over 1,350 leading companies and 350 delegates from 65 countries showcase 145 types of defense industry products manufactured by enterprises of the Ministry of Defense Industry.

During the visit, meetings of Guliyev with representatives of the state structures and the government of the UAE, as well as with the heads of the official delegations of the countries participating in the exhibition are planned to be held.

The IDEX-2023 exhibition will run until February 24.

IDEX is a biennial arms and defense technology sales exhibition. The exhibition is the largest defense exhibition and conference in the Middle East and takes place in Abu Dhabi.