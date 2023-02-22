Brook trouts released into Hakari river in Azerbaijan's Lachin district (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, February 22. A total of 1,500 brook trout listed in the "Red Book" of Azerbaijan have been released into the Hakari river in the territory of Sus village, Lachin district, Trend reports.

The fish were released with the participation of members of the working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, established for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and media representatives.

Monitoring is carried out in the liberated territories in order to study stable populations of fauna species in connection with reintroduction.

Besides, 408,000 brook trout and carp fry (white and silver carps) were released into the Basitchay, Hakarichay, Bargushad, and Kondalanchay rivers flowing through the territory of Zangilan, Gubadli, and Fuzuli districts, and 400,000 - into the Sugovushan and Khachinchay reservoirs.