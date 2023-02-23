Azerbaijan's Sumgayit City Executive Power sends modular houses, tons of aid to Turkish Gaziantep, Hatay

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Sumgayit City Executive Power of Azerbaijan has sent 15 modular houses to earthquake-struck Türkiye, Deputy Head of the City Executive Power Teymur Samadov told Trend.

According to him, along with modular houses, over 76,000 tons of needed aid worth 721,000 manat ($424,121) were delivered to the Turkish quake-hit Gaziantep and Hatay provinces. He noted that six more modular houses and financial assistance of 91,000 manat ($53,529) would be sent to the fraternal country today.

Samadov added that the aid collection in Sumgayit was still going on.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.