Baku completing preparations to hold events dedicated to anniversary of Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The preparation is being completed to hold events dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the Head of the Department for Social, Political and Humanitarian Issues of the Executive Power of Khatai district of Baku Panah Imanov told Trend.

According to Imanov, the preparation work has been conducted since early February in the Khatai district’s Khojaly park, where the Cry of the Mother monument was set up.

"In the areas around and inside the park, work is underway on facing areas that have become unusable with stone, painting benches, and restoring lighting. Facades of buildings located along Khojaly Avenue are being cleaned, and sidewalks are being washed,” he said.

“On the streets and roads leading to Khojaly Park, flower beds are planted roses and ornamental bushes. The finishing work is underway," added the official.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.