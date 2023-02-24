WB actively cooperates with Azerbaijan to improve human capital indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The World Bank (WB) is actively cooperating with the state structures of Azerbaijan in the field of improving the indicators of the country's human capital, the WB Human Development Director for Europe and Central Asia Region Fadia Saadah said on the sidelines of the event dedicated to the presentation of the "Human Capital Review for Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to Saadah, the WB is ready to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in this direction and an appropriate team has already been formed.

"Of course, in the future, we’ll take into account the needs of the Azerbaijani government and the first review is a positive step in this cooperation," she noted.

Saadah stressed that the WB, together with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, has projects to support employment in Azerbaijan.

"As part of this program, we pay special attention to ensuring the employment of women. The implementation of these and other initiatives will help improve human capital indicators," she said.

Meanwhile, the presentation of the "Human Capital Survey on Azerbaijan" prepared by the World Bank was held in Baku today. The review was presented by the World Bank's Regional Director for Human Development in Europe and Central Asia, Fadia Saada.

The purpose of the review is to assess aspects of human capital and challenges in this area, identify priority areas that need to be developed, and propose concrete solutions for the country in order to support the Government of Azerbaijan in implementing National Priorities until 2030 and the Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026.