Azerbaijan Championship, Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling kick off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 24, Trend reports.

First, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed. Then the competitions with 94 participating athletes began. A total of 62 gymnasts compete in trampoline jumping, and 32 in tumbling.

The gymnasts, representing the Ojaq Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club Public Association, and specialized children's and youth sports school of Olympic Reserves No 13, will perform the individual programs in the age categories of children (2016-2017), youngsters (2013-2015), pre-juniors (2011-2012), juniors (2007-2010) and seniors (born in 2006 and older).

Previously, on February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosted the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participated in the competition. Gymnasts presented individual and synchronous programs.