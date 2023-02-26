Turkish Defense minister thanks Azerbaijani military doctors in quake-hit Kahramanmaras

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visited the field hospital in Turkish Kahramanmaras, where the strong earthquake occurred on February 6, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

According to the Turkish media, the minister also talked with Azerbaijani military doctors currently working there.

During the conversation, Hulusi Akara thanked them for their work and noted that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are 'two states, one nation'.

"We will continue our joint activities. We are together in sorrow and in joy. Thank you. Long live the Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternity," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.