Azerbaijani armored vehicle crews conduct exercises to improve their combat skills (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijani Army continues exercises and training to improve the individual skills of the servicemen and combat readiness of units in accordance with the 2023 combat training plan, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, within the plan, practical shooting exercises for driving and fire training of infantry fighting vehicle crews were held.

The main focus during the exercises was to improve the skills of mechanical drivers to control the military equipment, as well as the skills of operator gunners to fire from armored vehicles on the move and from a place. The crews of armored vehicles successfully accomplished all the tasks.

Previously, Azerbaijani Army's tank crews accomplished various exercises on driving and fire training on the combined-arms ranges within the combat training plan.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry pays special attention to high-quality combat training activities in the army units. The classes, held in accordance with the 2023 combat training plan considering the ways of conducting the modern battle, are focused on the improvement of individual skills and tactical-special training of the military servicemen.