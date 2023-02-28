Azerbaijani health minister holds meeting with Cuban delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The meeting with a delegation led by Cuban Minister of Health José Ángel Portal Miranda took place at the Azerbaijani Health Ministry, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cuba to the country Carlos Enrique Valdés de la Concepción.

Greeting the guests, Azerbaijani Minister of Health Teymur Musayev stressed that interstate cooperation on healthcare and medical science, as in all areas, is of utmost significance.

"The arrival of Cuban specialists in Azerbaijan in 2020, as part of measures aimed at preventing the widespread COVID-19 infection, is an indicator of solidarity, which made a significant contribution to the further strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba," the minister said.

While delivering a speech, the minister outlined the activities of Azerbaijan as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement.

"As the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Azerbaijan has put forward a number of global initiatives. Following the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, NAM Chairman Ilham Aliyev, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on equitable and universal access to vaccines," the minister emphasized.

Furthermore, Musayev expressed hope for further successful collaboration between the Health Ministries of the two countries.

The Cuban minister in turn underscored close ties existing between Azerbaijan and Cuba in various areas.

"As it has already been noted, the arrival of a team of Cuban doctors in Azerbaijan during the COVID-19 pandemic serves as a proof of these relations. I believe our relations will further continue to grow," the minister stressed.

He also pointed out the importance of dynamic interaction in the field of health and medical science.

During the meeting, the sides also reviewed new prospects for the development and strengthening of the Azerbaijan-Cuba cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as the exchange of experience between national public health institutions. In addition, the sides discussed the opening of the Azerbaijan-Cuba Clinic in the future.