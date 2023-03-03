Azerbaijan expected to improve city traffic flow during next two years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The traffic flow in Azerbaijan is expected to improve during the following two years, the Eastern Partnership Program Manager Neighborhood Cooperation from the EU delegation to Azerbaijan Ulviyya Abdullayeva said during today’s conference on the topic "Increasing road safety in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to her, the project on increasing road safety is the first twinning project implemented jointly with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

"As of today, the EU and Azerbaijan have implemented around 50 twinning projects. This project will allow us, first of all, to strengthen cooperation with Poland and Lithuania, as well as with the road transport agencies of these countries," she said.

Abdullayeva said that Azerbaijan adopted the state program to improve road safety and the EU is aimed at promoting the implementation of this program.