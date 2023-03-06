Azerbaijan's Unibank talks about its employee injured in armed attack on Baku supermarket

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The condition of Azerbaijani Unibank’s employee, cash courier Samir Sheydayev injured in an armed incident in the Khatai district of Baku, is satisfactory and stable, the bank’s press service told Trend.

According to the press service, his treatment is continuing in a private clinic.

“All measures related to the treatment of our employees are in the center of attention of the bank's management," added the press service.

On March 4, an armed incident occurred in one of the supermarkets in the Khatai district of Baku. Two opened fire on Unibank cash couriers. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and two were seriously injured.

During the operational-search activities carried out by law enforcement officers, one of the criminals trying to provide armed resistance to the police was killed, and the other was detained and handed over to the investigation.