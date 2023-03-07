Azerbaijan prevents smuggling of large quantities of drugs (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Members of a drug smuggling group were detained as a result of a joint special operation conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A resident of Sheki, previously convicted Famil Aliyev, and a native of Sheki, Elchin Mammadov, were detained during the operation. Furthermore, during the inspection, a total of 83 kilograms of narcotic drugs were found in their possession, including 69 kilograms of marijuana, 14 kilograms of opium, and methamphetamine.

According to Famil Aliyev, they took the drugs from hiding in order to sell them in the territory of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district through an Iranian citizen named "Yashar".

A criminal case has been initiated on this fact under the relevant article of the Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of arrest has been chosen against the detainees. Operational measures are continuing.

Previously, employees of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Main Customs Department prevented an attempt to smuggle drugs and psychotropic substances on March 6.