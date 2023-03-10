Azerbaijan confirms 45 more COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan has detected 45 new COVID-19 cases, 19 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,870 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,516 of them have recovered, and 10,142 people have died. Currently, 212 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 808 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,538,679 tests have been conducted so far.