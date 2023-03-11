World Cup in Baku well organized - a gymnast from France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The World Cup in Baku is well organized, all conditions are created for the athletes, the participant of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, an athlete from France Cameron-Lie Bernard told Trend.

"I am satisfied with my performance in qualifying... I am waiting for the final exercises on parallel bars. The World Cup in Baku is my first start this season. A little excited, trying to do my best for a good performance," the French gymnast said.

He said that he participated in the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in 2022.

"Competitions in Baku are going great, all the necessary conditions for training on the spot have been created, I am happy to be here," the gymnast added.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 9-12. According to the registration list, Azerbaijan has a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations are expected to participate in the competition.

The first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku will feature qualifying stages, whereas the remaining days – finals, will determine the winners and prize-winners in exercises on individual implements. Following the results of the four-day competitions, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will be represented by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova, and Nazanin Teymurova (women's gymnastics) at the competitions.