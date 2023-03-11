Azerbaijan awaits great year for tourism development - Euronews

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan can offer a lot to its visitors, an article at Euronews.com said, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is preparing for a great year for tourism, opening up new air links to Europe, and easing visa provision to enable millions of travelers to take in the sights and enjoy the country’s breath-taking landscape," the article said.

Quoting Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, the article noted that Azerbaijan's tourism industry is "very active and vivid".

"We're very proud of the biodiversity in Azerbaijan. A lot of different landscapes, a lot of new climate zones... A lot of new projects and experiences have been developed over the past years: new hotel openings," Sengstschmid said.

Meanwhile, last year, over 1.6 million foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan in which was twice the figure for 2021 (790,062).