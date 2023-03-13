Azerbaijan steps up control over compliance with rule on fining for throwing cigarettes on ground in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Administrative liability is provided for throwing cigarettes on the ground, Trend reports.

The police have stepped up control over compliance with this rule.

A person who throws a cigarette not in a trash can, but on the ground, will be fined 50 manat ($29.4).

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs Nurlan Aliyev commenting on the issue said that this fining is provided for by law.

"In Azerbaijan, according to the law “On tobacco and tobacco products”, throwing cigarette butts into the street creates administrative responsibility. This issue is also reflected in the Code of Administrative Offenses," he added.

The law “On tobacco and tobacco products” was adopted in Azerbaijan in 2001. It consists of six chapters and 26 articles.