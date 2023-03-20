Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Azerbaijan is welcoming the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

This holiday is being celebrated on the day of the spring equinox and symbolizes the end of winter, the renewal of nature, and the beginning of a new life.

This is one of the most long-awaited and favorite holidays for both adults and children in Azerbaijan.

During the holiday, the doors of the houses are open for guests, and a lot of treats are put on the tables.

Residents of Baku are walking around the city on the occasion of their favorite holiday, and a festive mood reigns in the capital.