European Azerbaijan School participates in March Luncheon organized for AmCham Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. On March 14, 2023, the European Azerbaijan School (EAS) participated in the March Luncheon organized for the members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan.

The luncheon was organized with the generous sponsorship of PASHA Property Management LLC and featured Mr. Orkhan Nazarli, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as the distinguished guest speaker. Over 140 high-ranking government officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps, senior executives from the business community, and member companies participated in the event.

Opening the luncheon, Executive Director of AmCham Azerbaijan, Ms. Gulnara Aslanbayli welcomed the participants and briefly touched upon the Chamber's strategic goals, projects implemented, and upcoming plans and events. The CEO & Director of EAS, Francesco Banchini, was also invited as a distinguished speaker and delivered a captivating presentation about the school.

Mr. Banchini informed the AMCHAM members about the upcoming admission for the academic year 2023-2024, providing them with a unique opportunity to join EAS community. It is gratifying for the school to build relationships with such prestigious organizations and attract new members to the ranks of the school community. This was a great opportunity for school to connect with the business community and share its vision for the future.

The European Azerbaijan School provides each student with a diverse and vibrant education in a compassionate and supportive environment that promotes respect, innovation, creativity, intercultural understanding and critical thinking. This enables students to become reflective and respectful international citizens who, as empowered lifelong learners, can flourish globally and contribute fully and meaningfully to their community and create a more peaceful and inclusive society.