BTA to organize express routes to carry fans to Qarabag-Galatasaray friendly match

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. X1 and X2 express routes will be organized to transport fans on the day of the friendly match between Azerbaijan’s Qarabag and Türkiye’s Galatasaray football teams on March 26, 2023 in Baku, the Baku Transport Agency (BTA) told Trend.

According to the agency, the routes will connect the Gara Garayev subway station and Samad Vurgun Garden (Dilara Aliyeva Street) with the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The transportation of fans by express line buses to the Baku Olympic Stadium will start at 18:00 (GMT+4), the BTA said.

Besides, according to the agency, the last bus on the express line will go to the public transport terminal of the Baku Olympic Stadium from the 28 May metro station at 19:30, and from the Gara Garayev metro station at 19:45.

After the end of the game, the fans will be carried from the public transport terminal in the direction of the Gara Garayev metro station and 28 May metro station (near Samad Vurgun Garden) .

After the end of the game, fans should proceed towards the Northern Pedestrian Bridge checkpoint to reach the public transport terminal, added the agency.

The match will start at 20:00 local time.

The proceeds from the sale of tickets for the match will be used to assist victims of the earthquake in Türkiye.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.