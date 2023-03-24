Azerbaijan confirms 25 more COVID-19 cases, 46 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Azerbaijan has detected 25 new COVID-19 cases, and 46 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,328 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,015 of them have recovered, and 10,153 people have died. Currently, 160 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 353 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,551,588 tests have been conducted so far.