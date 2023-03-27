Azerbaijani ANAMA reveals number of defused mines, unexploded ordnances on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities on the country's liberated lands, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to the ANAMA, 209 anti-personnel landmines, 400 anti-tank mines, and 469 unexploded ordnances were found and defused in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Lacin, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process from March 13 through March 25, 2023.

A total area of 1,126 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, ANAMA added.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

As part of the de-mining process 11 anti-personnel landmines, 37 anti-tank mines, and 328 unexploded ordnances were found and defused in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Lacin, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process from March 6 through March 11, 2023.

In 2022, ANAMA has cleared over 8,780 anti-personnel, 4,133 anti-tank landmines, as well as 14,950 unexploded ordnances from 41,915 hectares of land.